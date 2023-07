Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Saks & Co. to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, over alleged unpaid rent, was filed by Sirlin Lesser & Benson on behalf of DDRTC Overlook at King of Prussia LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-02662, Ddrtc Overlook At King Of Prussia, LLC v. Saks & Company LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 12, 2023, 4:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Ddrtc Overlook At King Of Prussia, LLC

Plaintiffs

Sirlin Lesser Benson

defendants

Saks & Company LLC

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract