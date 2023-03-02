New Suit - Contract

Stark & Stark filed a lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of DDRTC Overlook at King of Prussia LLC. The suit, which arises from an underlying ejectment lawsuit, pursues claims against Fun Eats and Drinks LLC, doing business as restaurant Champps, for allegedly failing to finalize the parties’ written settlement agreement and to pay the agreed upon settlement amount to the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00817, Ddrtc Overlook AT King Of Prussia, LLC v. Fun Eats And Drinks, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 02, 2023, 7:12 PM