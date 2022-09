New Suit

Brown & Brown and Hanover Insurance were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, over water damage claims, was filed by Fabian Sklar King & Liss on behalf of DDK Acquisitions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-12317, DDK Acquisitions LLC v. Hanover Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

September 29, 2022, 7:20 PM