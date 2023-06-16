New Suit - Insurance

State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Callahan & Fusco on behalf of 180 East Street Realty LLC, DDG Development LLC and DDG Partners LLC. The court case seeks a declaration that the defendant has an obligation to indemnify the plaintiffs in an underlying workplace injury dispute. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05034, Ddg Development, LLC et al v. State Farm Fire And Casualty Company.

Insurance

June 16, 2023, 10:08 AM

Plaintiffs

180 East Street Realty LLC

Ddg Development, LLC

Ddg Partners LLC

Plaintiffs

Callahan & Fusco

defendants

State Farm Fire And Casualty Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract