Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Johnson & Johnson | Law.c...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson was slammed with a flurry of consumer class actions last week over its cold and flu medications. At least eight federal class actions were filed in California, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and New Jersey; the suits are part of a wave of cases alleging that phenylephrine, the active ingredient in popular cold and flu medicines like Sudafed and Benadryl, is ineffective for treating nasal congestion. Other drug companies under fire include Procter & Gamble, Pfizer and Reckitt Benckiser.

Fortune 500

September 25, 2023, 3:02 PM

nature of claim: /