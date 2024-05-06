Litigation Surge - Property & Casualty | Auto-Owners Insuran...

Litigation Surge - Property & Casualty | Auto-Owners Insurance

Auto-Owners Insurance launched a barrage of insurance coverage cases last week. At least eight federal lawsuits were filed, all of which seek declarations that Auto-Owners has no duty to defend or indemnify policyholders in underlying litigation. Most of the suits arise under commercial general liability policies and contend that coverage is barred under various policy exclusions, such as bars pertaining to untimely notice, the assertion of fraud claims or assumption of liability under a construction contract. Auto-Owners also filed suit against a DoorDash driver involved in a fatal motor vehicle collision, alleging that coverage is barred under an exclusion for 'a public or livery conveyance' in a personal auto policy.

May 06, 2024

