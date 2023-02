Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Corr Cronin LLP on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Lux Vending LLC, doing business as Bitcoin Depot, to Washington Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley on behalf of DDD Inc., accuses the defendant of fraudulently inducing the plaintiff to agree to place bitcoin vending machines in the plaintiff's convenience stores. The case is 2:23-cv-00035, Ddd, Inc. v. Lux Vending, LLC.

Cryptocurrency

February 08, 2023, 11:00 AM