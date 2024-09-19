Litigation Surge - Illinois | Patent

Litigation Surge - Illinois | Patent | Law.com Radar

Patent cases surged in Illinois on Wednesday. At least five patent lawsuits were filed in Illinois Northern District Court, two of which were brought on behalf of Jetteo LLC; the suits, backed by Avek IP, seek to enjoin e-commerce operators from selling knockoff sandwich makers. Also, serial litigant Patent Armory launched a pair of lawsuits targeting Alight Solutions and the American Heart Association; the suits, backed by Rabicoff Law, are part of a string of cases alleging that automated customer service platforms infringe the plaintiff's patents.

Internet & Social Media

September 19, 2024, 12:01 PM