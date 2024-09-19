Litigation Surge - Illinois | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Illinois | Patent

Patent cases surged in Illinois on Wednesday. At least five patent lawsuits were filed in Illinois Northern District Court, two of which were brought on behalf of Jetteo LLC; the suits, backed by Avek IP, seek to enjoin e-commerce operators from selling knockoff sandwich makers. Also, serial litigant Patent Armory launched a pair of lawsuits targeting Alight Solutions and the American Heart Association; the suits, backed by Rabicoff Law, are part of a string of cases alleging that automated customer service platforms infringe the plaintiff's patents.

Internet & Social Media

September 19, 2024, 12:01 PM