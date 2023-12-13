Litigation Surge - Education | New York

Law.com Radar detected a surge of cases targeting educational institutions last month in New York. Nine federal lawsuits were initiated against entities on Radar's sector watchlist, nearly twice the typical monthly average. Driving the surge is a swarm of sexual assault cases brought on behalf of former Syracuse University students; the suits pursue claims under the New York Adult Survivors Act, which provided a one-year 'lookback' window until Nov. 24, 2023, for victims to file claims which would have otherwise been time-barred. Plus, three Jewish students accuse New York University of failing to address a proliferation of antisemitic activity on campus ever since Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israel; the plaintiffs are backed by Kasowitz Benson Torres.

December 13, 2023, 2:12 PM

