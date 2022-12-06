New Suit - Trademark

DLA Piper filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Connecticut District Court on behalf of DD IP Holder LLC, the owner of the Dunkin’ Donuts marks. The suit names former Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee A.B. Corp. for continuing to operate and falsely holding itself out as a Dunkin’ franchisee after its franchise agreement was terminated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01549, DD IP Holder LLC v. A.B. Corp.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 06, 2022, 12:05 PM