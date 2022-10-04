New Suit - Trademark

DLA Piper filed a franchise and trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Arizona District Court on behalf of Dunkin’ Donuts and BaskinRobbins trademark owners BR IP Holder LLC and DD IP Holder LLC. The suit pursues claims against former Dunkin’ and BaskinRobbins franchisee, Ram Donuts Inc., for the ongoing use of the 'Dunkin' and 'BaskinRobbins' mark after its franchises were terminated in Sept. 2022. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00455, DD IP Holder LLC et al v. Ram Donuts Incorporated.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 04, 2022, 4:52 AM