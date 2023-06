News From Law.com

In the first six months of Gov. Ron DeSantis' second term, one conservative D.C. firm is raking in the benefits of his administration's culture war lawsuits. D.C. lobbying player Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak has been awarded a total of at least $850,000 for its work with the administration, topping all other firms this year so far.

Government

June 15, 2023, 2:01 PM

