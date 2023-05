Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Katten Muchin Rosenman on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Coupa Software to California Northern District Court. The complaint, centered on a $25 million plus stock asset purchase agreement, was filed by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer on behalf of DCR Workforce. The case is 3:23-cv-02234, dcr workforce, inc. v. coupa software incorporated.

Technology

May 08, 2023, 8:39 PM

Plaintiffs

dcr workforce, inc.

defendants

coupa software incorporated

defendant counsels

Katten Muchin Rosenman

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract