Litigation Trend - Delaware | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Delaware | Patent

Patent litigation continues to plummet in Delaware. Only 16 patent suits were filed last month; compare that volume with May 2022 when nearly 40 patent cases were filed. The low caseload is part of a downward trend dating back roughly one year, during which time monthly case counts have declined by 40 percent from the previous 12-month average. The volume began dropping soon after Chief Judge Colm F. Connolly issued a standing order requiring plaintiffs to disclose third-party litigation funding sources; the rule was designed to combat a flood of patent lawsuits launched in recent years on behalf of non-practicing entities, or NPEs.

Technology

June 07, 2023, 12:59 PM

nature of claim: /