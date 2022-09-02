Litigation Surge - Cryptocurrency | Coinbase | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Cryptocurrency | Coinbase

Coinbase, a digital wallet and cryptocurrency trading platform, saw a flurry of litigation last month. At least six federal cases were initiated against the company in August, including four class actions alleging a range of claims, some related to hacking and others accusing executives of inflating the value of Coinbase shares. The company's founder also faces a suit bringing unjust enrichment claims from blockchain accelerator company MouseBelt. Last month's volume of cases targeting Coinbase was more than triple the usual monthly average.

Banking & Financial Services

September 02, 2022, 3:26 PM