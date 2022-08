Litigation Surge - Patent | Russ August & Kabat

L.A.-based Russ August & Kabat filed four patent infringement suits on Tuesday against major technology and telecom companies. The suits, which are also backed by Ward, Smith & Hill, were filed in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of NextGen Innovations and center on a family of patents related to advancements in high-speed fiber-optic internet. The suits target AT&T, Fujitsu, Infinera Corp. and Nokia Corp.

Technology

August 10, 2022, 7:11 PM