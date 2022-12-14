Litigation Surge - Louisiana | Allstate | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Louisiana | Allstate

Insurance cases against Allstate skyrocketed last week in Louisiana, primarily over weather-related claims. The company saw at least 140 federal lawsuits - more than 10 times the typical weekly average. The vast majority of cases seek relief for damages wrought by Hurricane Ida in 2021 and are backed by McClenny Moseley & Associates. The firm filed a similar wave of lawsuits in August relating to Hurricanes Laura and Delta, drawing a rebuke from Judge James D. Cain Jr. over duplicate filings, lawsuits by plaintiffs who already settled, and alleged property losses outside of Laura and Delta's typical zones of damage.

Insurance

December 14, 2022, 12:36 PM