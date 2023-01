News From Law.com

Robert Overbey Jr. told a Virginia State Bar investigator that he appeared at the bench to assist Diego Robinson, the son of a close friend, who had a summons for reckless driving on the docket in Fairfax County General District Court in October 2021 because Overbey did not want to "abandon him." While Overbey was registered to practice in D.C., he was not registered to practice law in Virginia, a Jan. 6 agreed disposition filing said.

District of Columbia

January 24, 2023, 2:25 PM