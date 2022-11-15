DC Lawyer Suspended in Pa. for Reckless False Statement, Com...

News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has imposed reciprocal discipline on a Washington, D.C., attorney who received a two-year suspension from the D.C. bar in July 2022 for commingling client funds and making a reckless misrepresentation on a court form. The Pennsylvania high court's order issued a two-year suspension with a fitness requirement for reciprocal discipline to attorney Clarissa T. Edwards after she failed to respond to the court's request for information.

Legal Services

November 15, 2022, 1:32 PM