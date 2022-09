New Suit

The D.C. Housing Authority, which provides financial assistance through vouchers and other housing programs, was hit with a discrimination lawsuit on Monday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, filed by Wiley Rein on behalf of DC KinCare Alliance, contends that the defendant discriminates against applicants with minor children. The case is 1:22-cv-02847, DC KinCare Alliance v. District of Columbia Housing Authority.

Government

September 19, 2022, 6:51 PM