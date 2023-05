News From Law.com

A federal judge in the District of Columbia has agreed to transfer a highly watched antitrust dispute initiated by the Federal Trade Commission to Louisiana state court. U.S. District Judge Amy Herman Jackson's order, issued Tuesday, is the first substantive ruling in a handful of since-consolidated cases that could impact the agency's ability to regulate deals with antitrust immunity created by state legislatures in the future.

Health Care

May 24, 2023, 5:28 PM

nature of claim: /