News From Law.com

Former President Donald Trump's attorneys have two weeks to identify where they take issues with a civil complaint involving Jan. 6, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta of the District of Columbia decided at a hearing on Friday. Mehta said the goal with that step is to parse out what discovery will be needed for Trump to make his case about presidential immunity, something an appellate court recently decided he was entitled to do.

District of Columbia

February 23, 2024, 3:35 PM

nature of claim: /