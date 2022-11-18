DC Firms Suffer Greater Burden of Economic Downturn Compared...

News From Law.com

Firms in the Washington metropolitan area seem to be having a tougher time of economic conditions than their peers around the country, according to new data. The nine-month cut of Wells Fargo's thrice-yearly Legal Specialty Group check-in survey shows that on most economic indicators, Beltway firms are underperforming against those in other major markets, and the overall cohort. While revenues grew 4.6% nationwide, D.C. firms shed 1.2% of revenue—the only major region to lose income.

November 18, 2022, 12:49 PM