After a sluggish start earlier in the year, but with a strong July, the DC lateral market has bounced back effectively to 2021 levels. A total of 73 laterals moved firms last month compared to 66 in June and 56 in the same period last year, according to a report by legal recruiters, the McCormick Group compiled with data from Firm Prospects. Those figures bring the 2022 count so far to 483, compared to 486 in 2021 from January to June.

August 29, 2022, 5:10 PM