News From Law.com

The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts lost its bid to challenge a federal appellate court decision rejecting a series of rules that limited political activity court workers could engage in outside of the office. A majority of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit's active judges rejected the agency's petition to have the case heard again en banc in a three-page order issued Friday.

District of Columbia

January 13, 2023, 3:47 PM