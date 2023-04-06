DC Circuit Ruling Highlights Divide Over Rule Against Fail-S...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit deepened a divide among circuits on Tuesday by holding that judges can't deny class certification based only on a rule against so-called "fail safe" class definitions, or when membership hinges on the case's merits outcome. The panel said courts weighing if a class should be certified shouldn't ask if the definition is fail safe, but should instead tether their analysis to Rule 23, the federal rule for class action procedure, to weed out any problems.

District of Columbia

April 06, 2023, 5:03 PM

nature of claim: /