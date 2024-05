News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit found the Army had removed a career appointee from her employee-protected status without offering adequate due process, reversing a lower court judgment. A Cornell University labor law professor described the D.C. Circuit's 2-1 decision as a significant opinion on a constitutional right.

Government

May 15, 2024, 9:53 AM

nature of claim: /