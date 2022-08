News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected a series of restrictions that limited the political activity judiciary workers could engage in outside of the office, citing free speech problems.An injunction blocking restrictions to only the two workers in the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts' Defender Services Office who brought the challenge, Lisa Guffey and Christine Smith, and not all 1,100 Administrative Office employees.

August 16, 2022, 1:38 PM