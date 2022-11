News From Law.com

U.S. Circuit Judge Patricia Millett of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals chided the Environmental Protection Agency for failing to obey its earlier order in an opinion published Tuesday morning. She issued a scathing grant of writ of mandamus after several environmental groups challenged the lack of impact determination on a now-long-used citrus tree pesticide.

November 22, 2022, 10:58 AM