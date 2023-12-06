News From Law.com

DC Circuit Filing Gives Rare Look Inside FBI Seizure of Lawm...

Just how hard did some Republican members of Congress work to keep President Donald Trump in office after his 2020 election loss? A court case is providing a few tantalizing clues. Snippets and short summaries of texts and emails sent by Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, a top Trump ally, have emerged publicly for the first time as part of a court filing that was unsealed—perhaps inadvertently—by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C.

District of Columbia

December 06, 2023, 10:15 AM

nature of claim: /