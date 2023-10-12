Who Got The Work

Perkins Coie partner Britt L. Anderson has entered an appearance for Coalesce Automation Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 30 in California Northern District Court by Barnes & Thornburg on behalf of data engineering provider dbt Labs, contends that the defendant's 'Coalesce' mark is confusing similar to the plaintiff's mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is 4:23-cv-04485, Dbt Labs, Inc. v. Coalesce Automation, Inc.

Technology

October 12, 2023, 9:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Dbt Labs, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Barnes & Thornburg

Megan M. New

defendants

Coalesce Automation, Inc.

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims