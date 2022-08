New Suit - Trademark

Barnes & Thornburg filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of data engineering provider DBT Labs over its 'Coalesce' mark. The complaint takes aim at Coalesce Automation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03324, dbt Labs, Inc. v. Coalesce Automation, Inc.

AI & Automation

August 19, 2022, 2:55 PM