Litigation Trend - Entertainment, Sports & Media | New York

Litigation against media and entertainment companies is gaining momentum in New York federal courts, according to Law.com Radar. The platform detected 22 cases in June — a slight dip from May, but still 40% higher than the typical monthly average and continuing a rising trend which dates back at least 12 months. Driving the trend is a wave of copyright cases brought by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of photographers and videographers who accuse media companies such as Vox Media and Townsquare Media of displaying copyrighted content on their websites and social media accounts without authorization.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 15, 2024, 2:00 PM