Litigation Surge - U.S. Department of Justice | The Heritage Foundation

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, launched a swarm of lawsuits against the U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The complaints seek various records pertaining to Special Counsel Robert K. Hur's Feb. 2024 report on the discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden's personal Delaware residence and at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement; the report concluded that criminal charges were not warranted because guilt could not be established beyond a reasonable doubt. The suits are backed by the Chambers of Samuel Everett Dewey, the Law Office of Eric Neal Cornett and attorney Max Taylor Matheu.

Government

April 04, 2024, 2:37 PM

