Litigation Surge - Minnesota | Class Actions | Law.com Radar

Class action litigation surged in Minnesota last week. At least six cases were launched in Minnesota District Court, half of which pursue antitrust claims against producers of granulated sugar; the suits are part of a wave of cases accusing defendants of colluding to keep prices artificially high by exchanging non-public market data through Commodity Information's 'Domestic Sugar Monthly Report.' Plus, Target was hit with claims that its Up & Up acne treatment products contain harmful levels of benzoyl peroxide or 'BPO,' which degrades over time into the carcinogenic compound benzene. The suits are part of a nationwide trend targeting sellers of acne treatment products: Law.com Radar has detected similar cases in California, Illinois, Missouri, New York and South Carolina.

April 17, 2024, 2:14 PM

