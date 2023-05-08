Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Data Breach | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Data Breach

The nation's largest companies were pummeled with data breach class actions in April. More than a dozen federal class actions were initiated last month accusing Fortune 500 companies of failing to prevent cybercriminals from accessing personal information belonging to thousands of customers and employees. Most of the suits target food conglomerate Yum Brands and government contractor Huntington Ingalls Industries. Last month's volume was roughly five times the typical monthly average.

May 08, 2023, 3:04 PM

