Attorneys at King & Spalding on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against fitness franchisor F45 Training Holdings to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Loeb & Loeb on behalf of DB Ventures and ABG-Shark, companies which oversee promotional services by athletes David Beckham and Greg Norman. The plaintiffs claim over $15 million in damages in connection with alleged fiscal mismanagement and refusal to issue payments. The case is 2:23-cv-03460, DB Ventures Limited v. F45 Training Holdings Inc.

May 05, 2023, 8:54 PM

DB Ventures Limited

F45 Training Holdings Inc.

King & Spalding

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract