Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Frost Brown Todd on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Airtron Inc. to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, which claims over $2 million in damages as the result of complications arising from a defectively installed HVAC system, was filed by Cohen Garelick & Glazier on behalf of DB Klain Construction, which was commissioned by the defendant to perform the work for a third party. DB claims the defendant did not provide crucial details which would have assured proper installation. The case is 1:22-cv-02456, DB Klain Construction, LLC v. Airtron, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

December 22, 2022, 3:39 PM