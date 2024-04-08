Who Got The Work

Nikolaos M. Hernandez of Robinson & Cole has entered an appearance for Assurant, a global risk management services company based in New York City, in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, over a disputed flood damage claim, was filed Feb. 19 in Florida Middle District Court by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Daytona Beach Resort. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anne C. Conway, is 6:24-cv-00358, Daytona Beach Resort, LLC v. American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida.

