The Chambers of Commerce for the U.S. federal government, Dayton and the states of Ohio and Michigan filed a lawsuit Friday in Ohio Southern District Court challenging the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which regulates prescription drug prices. The suit asserts that the law forces drugmakers to adhere to nonnegotiable, government-set prices. The suit was brought by King & Spalding; Porter Wright Morris & Arthur; and the U.S. Chamber Litigation Center. The case is 3:23-cv-00156, Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce et al v. becerra et al.

June 09, 2023, 6:14 PM

Chamber of Commerce of the United States of America

Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce

Michigan Chamber of Commerce

Ohio Chamber Of Commerce

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Chiquita Brooks-Lasure

xavier becerra

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute