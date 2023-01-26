New Suit - Contract

Days Inns Worldwide, a subsidiary of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, filed a franchise lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Duggan Bertsch LLC, accuses Umiya Mataji Investment Inc., Jaimini Patel and other defendants of failing to pay fees owed in connection with the early termination of a franchise agreement. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00235, Days Inns Worldwide, Inc., v. Umiya Mataji Investment, Inc., et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 26, 2023, 4:32 AM