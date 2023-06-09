New Suit - Contract

DLA Piper filed a breach-of-guaranty lawsuit on behalf of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and subsidiary Days Inns Worldwide in New Jersey District Court on Friday. The complaint seeks a declaration that S&S Airport Hotel and other defendants are obligated to indemnify the plaintiffs in multiple underlying lawsuits pertaining to human trafficking. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03169, Days Inns Worldwide, Inc. et al v. S&S Airport Hotel, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 09, 2023, 3:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Days Inns Worldwide, Inc.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

defendants

Fred Chu

S&S Airport Hotel, LLC

Tom Lin

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute