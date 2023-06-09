DLA Piper filed a breach-of-guaranty lawsuit on behalf of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and subsidiary Days Inns Worldwide in New Jersey District Court on Friday. The complaint seeks a declaration that S&S Airport Hotel and other defendants are obligated to indemnify the plaintiffs in multiple underlying lawsuits pertaining to human trafficking. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03169, Days Inns Worldwide, Inc. et al v. S&S Airport Hotel, LLC et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
June 09, 2023, 3:16 PM