New Suit - Contract

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts sued Grace Hwang, Yong Hwang and MGH Hospitality Ltd. Monday in New Jersey District Court over a franchise dispute. The lawsuit was brought by DLA Piper. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03451, Days Inns Worldwide, Inc. et al v. Mgh Hospitality, Ltd. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 26, 2023, 7:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Days Inns Worldwide, Inc.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

defendants

Grace Hwang

Mgh Hospitality, Ltd.

Yong Hwang

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute