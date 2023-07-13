Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Days Inns Worldwide filed a franchise lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court stemming from underlying litigation alleging human trafficking. The court action, filed by DLA Piper, targets First Hotel Management and other defendants in connection with an indemnification dispute. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03763, Days Inns Worldwide, Inc. et al v. First Hotel Management, LLC et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
July 13, 2023, 7:17 PM