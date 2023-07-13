New Suit - Franchise

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Days Inns Worldwide filed a franchise lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court stemming from underlying litigation alleging human trafficking. The court action, filed by DLA Piper, targets First Hotel Management and other defendants in connection with an indemnification dispute. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03763, Days Inns Worldwide, Inc. et al v. First Hotel Management, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 13, 2023, 7:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Days Inns Worldwide, Inc.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

DLA Piper

defendants

First Hotel Management, LLC

Xia Zhang

Xuan Liu

Yuanmao Cheng

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute