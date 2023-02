New Suit - Contract

Days Inn Worldwide, a Wyndham company, sued B.S.S. Hospitality Inc. and Bhupinder Singh Thursday in New Jersey District Court over a franchise dispute. The court case was brought by Connell Foley. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00591, Days Inn Worldwide, Inc. v. B.S.S. Hospitality, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 02, 2023, 4:54 PM