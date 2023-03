Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against LVGV LLC doing business as M Resort Spa & Casino and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Murphy & Murphy Law Offices on behalf of Wendy Dayley, who alleges that she suffered brain and spine injuries after a hotel headboard fell on her head. The case is 2:23-cv-00456, Dayley v. LVGV, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 28, 2023, 3:10 PM

Wendy Dayley

Murphy & Murphy Law Offices

LVGV, LLC

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims