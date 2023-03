Who Got The Work

Jodie Herrmann Lawson and Alexandra Shipley of McGuireWoods have entered appearances for Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case was filed Feb. 10 in Oklahoma Northern District Court by James R. Gotwals & Associates and Barrow & Grimm on behalf of Mary Ellen Dayan-Varnum. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell, is 4:23-cv-00052, Dayan-Varnum v. Dayan et al.

Oklahoma

March 27, 2023, 5:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Mary Ellen Dayan-Varnum

Plaintiffs

Barrow Grimm

James R Gotwals & Associates

defendants

Dava Dayan

Kathryn Dayan

Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith, Inc.

Stifel Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

defendant counsels

Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson

McGuireWoods

Crowe & Dunlevy

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract