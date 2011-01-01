Who Got The Work

Jenner & Block partners Michael T. Brody and Peter J. Brennan have stepped in to represent Hyundai Motor and subsidiary Kia Motors in a pending class action alleging that Hyundai and Kia vehicles lack standard theft prevention devices. The suit, filed Aug. 4 in Kentucky Eastern District Court by Humphrey Farrington & Mcclain and Futscher Law, is part of a wave of cases alleging that 2011-2022 Kia and Hyundai models lack engine immobilizers that make it more difficult to start a vehicle without a key. Lexington-based Sturgill, Turner, Barker & Moloney has appeared as local counsel to Hyundai and Kia. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell, is 5:22-cv-00202, Day v. Kia America, Inc. et al.