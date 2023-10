News From Law.com

After a year of growth at Day Pitney's Miami office, it's adding another health care-focused lawyer before the firm pivots to grow its West Palm Beach outpost. Magda Rodriguez is joining Day Pitney as a partner focused on health care clients out of the Miami office. Rodriguez is at least the firm's fifth hire in Miami this year.

October 18, 2023, 11:50 AM

