Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Butler Snow on Friday removed a medical malpractice lawsuit against Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to Mississippi Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Cochran Law Firm on behalf of the estate of a patient who allegedly died due to the defendant's negligence. The case is 3:23-cv-00388, Dawson v. Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LLC et al.

Health Care

June 16, 2023, 8:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Carl Dawson

Plaintiffs

The Cochran Law Firm

defendants

John Does 1-10

Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LLC

defendant counsels

Butler Snow

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims